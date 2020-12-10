Perfect Corp., the leading beauty tech solutions provider and creator of YouCam solutions, is collaborating with Snap Inc. to integrate augmented reality (AR) beauty try-on experiences into the Snapchat platform. The partnership enables brands to bring digital and AR experiences that they've already created with Perfect Corp. into Snapchat and turn those experiences into Snapchat Lenses which will live on their Brand Profiles. Brands now have the opportunity to efficiently scale their interactive AR experiences, amplifying the impact of their investments and extending their experiences to the Snapchat community without additional resources or effort. Snapchatters can discover, experiment with, and shop for beauty products from their favorite Perfect Corp. beauty brands, and those brands can easily reach Snapchat's valuable Gen Z audience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005585/en/

Perfect Corp. and Snap Inc. partner to support interactive AR try-on experiences for beauty brands (Graphic: Business Wire)

We are delighted to partner with Snap Inc. to expand the impact and accessibility of beauty tech investments for our brand partners," shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. "As consumers continue to gravitate towards virtual beauty experiences for safe beauty shopping, this unique partnership with Snapchat allows beauty brands to leverage AR and AI to engage with Snapchatters. The virtual try-on experience is readily available for beauty brands and instantly scalable for greater impact and benefit to the complete beauty universe."

As part of the partnership, it will be fast and easy for brands to advertise their existing AR experiences on the Snapchat platform, helping them increase reach, awareness, and sales lift. On Snapchat, campaigns that include shoppable AR Lenses see a 2.4x higher action intent lift compared to the Q3 average*. Snapchat also offers in-depth analytics and audience insights to help brands understand which products their audience is most interested in. With over 180 million Snapchatters engaging with AR every day, and a robust AR creator community that has built over 1.5 million AR Lenses, Snapchat is a leader in augmented reality experiences across self expression, communication, entertainment, and utility.

"Our partnership with Perfect Corp makes it incredibly easy and intuitive for over 200 beauty brands to create a virtual storefront on Snapchat," said Carolina Arguelles Navas, Head of Product Marketing for Augmented Reality at Snap Inc. "Together, we're helping brands reach the next generation of beauty consumers with technology that reinvents the beauty buying experience."

*Source: Snap Inc. internal data Q2-Q3 2020

About Perfect Corp

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright 2020 Perfect Corp. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005585/en/

Contacts:

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Corporate: Tony Tsai at press@perfectcorp.com or by phone at: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167

USA: Lindsay London at contact_pr@perfectcorp.com or by phone at +1 (212) 929-7979

Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com or by phone at: +81-3-5875-6651

China: Celine Lo at celine_lo@perfectcorp.com or by phone: 86 1582 112 8182

Europe: Jessica Thiant at contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com