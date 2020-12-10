Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- Rising Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), increasing cost of cardiac disease management, favourable government policies, & introduction of technologically advanced pacemakers are primarily driving the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Type (Implantable Pacemakers, External Pacemakers), by End-user (Clinics and Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Cardiac Care Centres), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Cardiac Pacemaker Market was valued at USD 5.07 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.54 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cardiac Pacemaker Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Cardiac Pacemaker Market Overview

The global cardiac pacemaker market is mainly driven by growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders in developed nations, high disease occurrence in underdeveloped nations, various supportive government initiatives, and non-government organizations funding. Other factors driving cardiac pacemaker market are advanced diagnostics, favourable reimbursement scenario for treatment and cost-effective steps taken by various governments. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases coupled with high prevalence rate across the globe is the major factor robust the growth of the cardiac pacemaker market. An increasing number of government initiatives for spreading awareness about cardiovascular diseases and treatments and developments in pacemakers especially, in material and software used for cardiac pacemakers are some other factors that are expected to propel the market growth. The spur in the market share is owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart attacks, diabetes, hypertension and atrial fibrillation.

The major players in the market are Medtronic Plc, Lepu Medical Technology Co., Abbott Inc., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, MEDICO S.p.A., OSYPKA MEDICAL, OSCOR Inc, and Cardinal Health.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cardiac Pacemaker Market On the basis of Type, End-User, and Geography.

Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Type

Implantable Pacemakers



External Pacemakers

Cardiac Pacemaker Market by End-User

Clinics and Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centres



Cardiac Care Centres

Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

