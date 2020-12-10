Independent Cannabis Grower Recognized as First Licensed Cannabis Producer and Agricultural Employer in British Columbia's Living Wage For Families Campaign

Salt Spring Island, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2020) - Family-run, craft cannabis producer, GOOD BUDS Company Inc., becomes BC's first Living Wage Employer in the cannabis growing sector and one of the first in Canada.

In a commitment to bring a higher standard of living to the cannabis and agriculture community, GOOD BUDS pledges to provide all employees with living wages and equal opportunities to grow a career. A Living Wage is the hourly amount a family needs to cover basic expenses and considers the true costs of living in a community.

"We want to be an employer that invests in the success of our employees and the surrounding community. The current climate and COVID-19 have shown us that it's the frontline workers who are keeping our economy and industry going," said Alex Rumi, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, GOOD BUDS. "While the recreational cannabis industry has been celebrated for bringing new jobs to the Canadian economy, it's still a sector that often relies on low-wage workers and anti-union policies. At GOOD BUDS, we'd like to set a precedent for Living Wages within the industry and be a catalyst for change."

Studies show that businesses who pay a living wage experience increased employee retention, loyalty and productivity. "More and more British Columbians work in low-wage jobs that do not pay enough to live on. A living wage lifts working families out of poverty, and has a positive ripple effect that is felt throughout the community," said Anastasia French, Campaigns and Operations Organiser of Living Wage for Families Campaign. "GOOD BUDS is the first Cannabis grower to join us in this Living Wage pledge, but we hope this will inspire many more to join the campaign."

Founded by brothers, Tyler and Alex Rumi, GOOD BUDS has quickly grown into a family of professionals with a relentless focus on quality and sustainable cultivation. The company is guided by the principles of artisanal quality, and organic growing and extraction techniques. GOOD BUDS currently sells small-batch cannabis, hash and rosin at retailers across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

GOOD BUDS wraps 2020 with a number of big wins, including:

Winner of Concentrate of the Year Award, as voted by budtenders (KIND Magazine);

Top 5 Finalist for Best Cannabis Brand and Best Social Media Awards (ADCANN);

Organic Certification from the Fraser Valley Organic Producers Association;

A Successful Second Outdoor Harvest (after becoming Canada's first outdoor producer); and

Expansion into new retail markets, including British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario.

About GOOD BUDS Company Inc.

Founded by brothers, Tyler and Alex Rumi in 2017, GOOD BUDS grows exclusively on Salt Spring Island, BC, next to the Pacific Ocean's Salish Sea. GOOD BUDS sells flower, pre-rolls, and solventless concentrates into select Canadian recreational markets. To learn more, visit us at Goodbudsco.com or @goodbudsco on Instagram.

