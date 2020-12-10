Andersen Global adds additional coverage in Kazakhstan through a Collaboration Agreement with Unicase Law Firm in two locations: Almaty and Nur-Sultan.

Founded in 2010, Unicase Law Firm provides a full range of legal services in the areas of energy and renewables, infrastructure and PPP, corporate, commercial, M&A, real estate, employment, environmental and tax. Led by Managing Partner Saniya Perzadayeva, the full-service firm's clients include Kazakhstan companies and international clients, financial institutions and investment banks.

"Contributing to the region's growth and providing best-in-class solutions for our clients remains our firm's top priorities," Saniya said. "Collaborating with the member firms and collaborating firms of Andersen Global enhances our capabilities, and we look forward to this next step in our firm's development."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "Unicase is well-known for their services in the areas that are most important to the region's market and have set a very high standard through their commitment to stewardship and dedication to delivering seamless services. The firm is a great addition to our organization as we plan to continue building a strong team in the region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 222 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005238/en/

Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700