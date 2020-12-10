

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie's (ABBV) upadacitinib achieved superiority to dupilumab for the primary and all ranked secondary endpoints, as per a phase 3b head-to-head study in adults with atopic dermatitis.



The safety profile of upadacitinib was consistent with previous atopic dermatitis studies, with no new safety risks observed, the company said in a statement.



The company noted that 71 percent of patients treated with upadacitinib (30 mg, once daily) achieved the primary endpoint of at least a 75 percent improvement in the Eczema Area Severity Index or EASI 75 compared to 61 percent of patients treated with dupilumab (300 mg, every other week) at week 16 in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.



Upadacitinib also showed superiority compared to dupilumab for all ranked secondary endpoints, including additional measures of skin clearance and itch reduction.



After one week of treatment, the upadacitinib treatment group had a 31 percent reduction in itch compared to 9 percent in the dupilumab group. Itch improvements were maintained through week 16. Additionally, after two weeks of treatment, 44 percent of upadacitinib-treated patients achieved EASI 75 response versus 18 percent of dupilumab-treated patients.



The Heads Up study evaluated the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib versus dupilumab in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who are candidates for systemic therapy. Patients were randomized to receive upadacitinib or dupilumab, both as monotherapy treatments, for 24 weeks.



Upadacitinib, a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor discovered and developed by AbbVie, is being studied as a once-daily oral therapy for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and in several other immune-mediated diseases.



Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, relapsing inflammatory condition affecting an estimated 10 percent of adults and 25 percent of adolescents.



