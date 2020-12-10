Menhaden Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2020
London, December 10
10 December 2020
Menhaden PLC
(the "Company")
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2020
The Menhaden PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.menhaden.com/
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8734
