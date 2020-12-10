Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.12.2020
PR Newswire
10.12.2020 | 15:58
Menhaden Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2020

PR Newswire

London, December 10

10 December 2020

Menhaden PLC

(the "Company")

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2020

The Menhaden PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.menhaden.com/

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734

