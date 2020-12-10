With an improving outlook for advertising spend, The MISSION should see a good bounce in revenues in FY21. Initiatives such as MISSION Made, launched in October, should help drive efficiency, with increasing use of shared central resources and a careful eye on costs also set to lead a rebound in margin. The financial outcome will partially be determined by revenue mix, with the group exposed to high-performing segments, such as tech and pharma, as well as areas with greater COVID-19 related issues, such as property and events. There are no changes to our forecasts at this stage. The group's valuation remains well below that of peers.

