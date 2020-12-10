On December 4th, 2020, Hongqi E-HS9, a new full-scale intelligent pure electric premium SUV, was unveiled and officially launched globally in Boao, Hainan, China. This model will be sold in both China and Europe. It is a flagship electric SUV manufactured by China FAW Group, with world-leading design, interior space, intelligent technology, safety and performance, that could offer a new choice for global premium EV users.

About Hongqi

FAW Hongqi is a premium manufacturer of passenger vehicles with a time-honored history in China. In the recent three years, due to its brand reform and technological upgrade, Hongqi brand has gained greater popularity in China, especially sought-after by customers of all ages. In 2018, the annual sales of Hongqi vehicles reached above 30,000 units. In 2019, the sales volume surged to more than 100,000 units. From January to November 2020, the accumulated sales volume of Hongqi is 178,000, which is further expected to achieve 200,000 by the end of the year. Hongqi has already become one of the top luxury brands in China. In the last three years, Hongqi has participated in a series of important global automobile events, including the CES in the United States, Shanghai Auto Show, Frankfurt Auto Show, etc., where it has demonstrated its intelligent technologies and popular models, as well as showcased the strength of Chinese brands to the world.

Hongqi officially enters the European Market

Hongqi introduces E-HS9, the premium pure electric SUV, into the European market with a sincere and serious attitude. This is the first and critical step for Hongqi to enter the European market. Hongqi will firstly deploy its Europe strategy in North-western Europe with its model E-HS9 and gradually enable European users to be familiar with Hongqi brand. In the coming years, Hongqi will further roll out small-and-medium-size SUVs and sedans.

The first European sales partner of Hongqi is a Norwegian auto distributor called Motor Gruppen a reputable distributor in Norway with 45 years of history. Hongqi E-HS9 will be officially distributed in Norway by Motor Gruppen, while FAW will provide indispensable parts and technical support. Both sides will make joint efforts to promote the development of Hongqi in Norway. In the future, starting from Norway, FAW will gradually establish sales service networks in other European countries and regions and launch its models, striving to extend its success in China to Europe and even the world.

What kind of customer experience will E-HS9 offer?

E-HS9 adopts a dual-color design and 22-inch wheel hub, with great sportiness and stylishness. It offers rich interior options that are integrated with Eastern design elements. The wheelbase reaches 3,110 mm, with ample space to satisfy users' daily driving needs. Furthermore, Hongqi is equipped with an intelligent sensor steering wheel and six smart screens, realizing a range of functions such as AR real scene navigation and vehicle control by mobile phone, such as unlocking, temperature regulation, smart voice control, and car locating etc.

Hongqi E-HS9 also supports wireless charging technology (i.e. non-contact charging), that can fully charge the vehicle in 8.4 hours with great efficiency. Also, Hongqi E-HS9 is equipped with the L3+ autonomous driving system and OTA. The vehicle battery is specially designed with the fully-covered side battery protection structure to guarantee driving safety. In terms of endurance, the NEDC range of Hongqi E-HS9 can reach up to 510 km.

