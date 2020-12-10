

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro climbed against its major trading partners in the European session on Thursday, after the European Central Bank kept its key interest rates unchanged and expanded the pandemic emergency purchase programme as a second wave of coronavirus infections threaten to derail the Eurozone economic recovery.



The ECB increased the size of its emergency asset purchase programme, or PEPP, by €500 billion to a total of €1,850 billion.



The central bank said that the horizon for net purchases under the PEPP will be extended to the end of March 2022.



The Governing Council also decided to extend the reinvestment of principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the PEPP until at least the end of 2023.



The ECB said that it will further recalibrate the conditions of the third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations.



Three additional operations will be conducted between June and December 2021 and favourable conditions on current loans would remain until June 2022.



The Governing Council decided to extend the duration of the set of collateral easing measures to June 2022.



In order to provide an effective liquidity backstop, the central bank will conduct four additional pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations in 2021.



The Governing Council left the main refi rate at a record low of zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent. The marginal lending facility rate is at 0.25 percent. The decision was in line with expectations.



EU leaders gather for a two-day summit in Brussels to discuss EUR 750 billion coronavirus recovery programme and the EUR 1.1 trillion EU budget for 2021-2027 as Poland and Hungary seemed to be edging toward an agreement.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will brief on trade talks with the U.K., but the leaders are unlikely to have a decision or a debate on the topic.



The euro firmed against its key counterparts in the Asian session.



The euro approached 1.2119 against the dollar, climbing 0.4 percent from a low of 1.2074 set at 5:15 pm ET. The pair had closed Wednesday's deals at 1.2078. The euro is likely to face resistance around the 1.24 region, if it gains again.



Data from the Labor Department showed a modest increase in U.S. consumer prices in the month of November.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in November after coming in unchanged in October. The uptick in consumer prices matched economist estimates.



The euro added 0.7 percent to touch a 6-day high of 126.62 against the yen, after falling to 125.79 at 5:15 pm ET. The pair was worth 125.88 when it ended deals on Wednesday. The euro may challenge resistance around the 129.00 mark.



The euro remained higher against the pound, at a 3-day high of 0.9126. The euro-pound pair had finished yesterday's trading session at 0.9010. Immediate resistance for the euro is likely seen around the 0.93 level.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK economy expanded for the sixth straight month in October but the pace of growth moderated as expected.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.4 percent month-on-month, slower than the 1.1 percent growth seen in September. This was the sixth consecutive monthly growth.



The euro bounced off to 1.0759 against the franc, after having declined to over a 4-week low of 1.0736 at 5:30 pm ET. At Wednesday's close, the pair was valued at 1.0746. Should the euro strengthens further, it is likely to test resistance around the 1.09 region.



In contrast, the European currency weakened to 1.5438 against the loonie, its lowest level since November 12. The euro was trading at 1.5480 per loonie at yesterday's close. The euro is seen locating support around the 1.52 mark.



The euro pulled back from Asian session's 2-day high of 1.7225 against the kiwi, with the pair trading at 1.7182. At yesterday's trading close, the pair was quoted at 1.7197. Next possible support for the euro is found around the 1.67 level.



Data from Statistics New Zealand showed that New Zealand electronic retail card spending rose 1.4 percent on year in November - slowing from 8.2 percent in October.



On a monthly basis, spending was up 0.1 percent after spiking 8.8 percent in the previous month.



The euro was down against the aussie, at more than a 2-week low of 1.6130. The euro-aussie pair was worth 1.6215 at Wednesday's close. Further drop in the currency may face support around the 1.58 level.



