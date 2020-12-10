Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Große Kurschance!?: Game Changer: Eine unglaublich starke Meldung! Von 0,43 auf 5,90 € mit Ansage
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.12.2020 | 16:40
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Indiana November Sports Betting Handle Jumps to $251,403,994 - All Time High

Iselin, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Sports Network reports Indiana's November handle jumped 8.86% from October to November. The handle report, which is published monthly by the Indiana Gaming Commission, shows a third straight month of record setting numbers for sports betting coming out of the state.

The report indicates high market confidence in bettors since bettable funds are usually what an earner deems as excess funds. For instance sports betting handles across the country plummeted during the initial wave of the corona pandemic in the face of uncertain employment speculation.

"When we're looking at the reports we are always thinking ahead to what will happen next month. December is always a time when people spend money on the holidays. When you take into account that the number of people who participate in sports betting in newly legalized states has not reached its full potential then you have a case where people may be betting less, but every consecutive month sees more people betting. With that in mind we predict that Indiana will see another record breaking month in December, assuming there isn't a sudden and serious second wave." - Evan Henningsen, an Editor at WSN.

Indiana sits in the rust belt and is flanked by states that have also legalized sports betting, meaning that the Indiana handle reports may be a good indicator for what can be expected in the tri-state area.

CONTACT:

gustave seeberg
gustave.seeberg@wsn.com
+4526608652

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/wsn---world-sports-network/r/indiana-november-sports-betting-handle-jumps-to--251-403-994---all-time-high,c3252729

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.