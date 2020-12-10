Flaming Farm Launches Deflationary Yield Farming Network via Crowdsale

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / DeFi investors received exciting news this week as the world's first deflationary yield farming platform, Flaming Farm, unveiled its highly anticipated crowdfunding event details. The platform plans to revolutionize DeFi through the introduction of a unique deflationary protocol. This new approach to the market is sure to spur interest.

Currently, inflation is one of the biggest problems facing DeFi users. Yield farming platforms continuously issue liquidity pool tokens to investors. In theory, these tokens would increase in value as the size of the liquidity pool grows. However, the real-life application of this principle has shown the opposite effect.

Eventually, the number of tokens in circulation exceeds the demand, and prices drop sharply. This exact scenario has played out countless times this year. Flaming Farm believes they have found the cure for this ailment with the introduction of their deflationary system. As the first deflationary Yield Farming platform to hit the market, Flaming Farm seeks to transform the DeFi community.

The Flaming Farm network automatically monitors liquidity pool levels. If the system detects a drop in available liquidity in the pools, the network will remove a percentage of FFARM tokens from circulation. This reduction in supply is instant, and the effects are felt immediately. The result is FFARM tokens retain their value.

Technically speaking, the deflationary protocol is set to remove around 2.5% from the pool as its first line of defense. Developers have not stated how high the reduction mechanism can go, but they insist that it will be flexible enough to give investors the peace of mind they desire.

Flaming Farm - Simplified DeFi

Flaming Farm developers want to eliminate all the technical barriers from DeFi investing. The platform introduces an advanced user interface that makes staking your crypto a breeze. From this intuitive portal, you can monitor all of your investments in great detail. Specifically, you can see your past, current, and projected earnings with just a glance.

Flaming Farm users gain access to a nice variety of staking pools. You can stake in multiple liquidity pools at once and monitor all of your investments from your interface. Currently, the platform supports ETH, USDT, and DAI pools. Notably, Flaming Farm users gain access to one of the most advanced yield farming protocols to enter the market yet.

Investing In Flaming Farm

Flaming Farm launched its private crowdsale earlier this week to great success. Now, coming off of the fresh victory round, Flaming Farm is ready to commence its public event. The event will officially begin on November 10th at 10 UTC. To participate in the event, you will need to utilize ETH. There is a minimum investment of 0.5 ETH to join.

Investors receive FFARM tokens for their investments. Importantly, these tokens function as the primary governance tokens for the network. You can stake FFARM and earn rewards. You can also use this token as a cryptocurrency to transfer value globally in seconds. Best of all, FFARM tokens are ERC-20 compliant.

ERC-20 tokens are compatible with the Ethereum ecosystem. This compatibility provides users with more flexibility in terms of wallets, Dapps, DEXs, and exchanges. FFARM tokens can be stored in any ERC-20 compatible wallet. You can also trade these tokens on Uniswap, the world's largest DEX at this time.

A Preemptive Strike on Inflation

Flaming Farm is sure to find a community in the DeFi sector. This niche market continues to see growing adoption, and Flaming Farm appears to have the technical capabilities to further this momentum. You can expect to hear a lot more from these developers as their revolutionary deflationary yield farming protocol goes live this week.

Contact name: Manuel Luis

Company name: Flaming Farm

Address: Chicago, State Illinois

Email: flamingfarmswap@gmail.com

Phone number: +351961724874

Website URL: https://flamingfarm.org/

SOURCE: Flaming Farm PR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620408/Flaming-Farm-Launches-Deflationary-Yield-Farming-Network-via-Crowdsale