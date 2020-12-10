Goldplay Mining Inc.: Goldplay Mining Announces Board Appointment and Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Goldplay Mining Inc. ("Goldplay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that in an effort to further strengthen the Company's Board of Directors it has appointed another experienced Board member to its team. The Company also announces that it has launched a private placement financing (the "Private Placement") for up to C$100,000 in gross proceeds.

Mr. Andy Marshall. has been appointed as director of Company's Board of Directors effective December 10, 2020 and will also serve as Chair of the Company's Audit Committee.

Mr. Marshall is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) with over 15 years of experience in public company corporate governance, capital markets and technical oversight. He is currently the CFO of First Mining Gold where he assisted in building the company's gold project portfolio during its initial period of growth in 2015 when it acquired eight companies in just over one year. Prior to this, Andy held roles at two Vancouver based TSX/NYSE MKT-listed silver mining companies with operations in Mexico and Canada. He began his career in public company auditing and assurance with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, training in the London technology, entertainment and mining practice before moving to Vancouver and joining their mining practice in 2008. Andy graduated from the University of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne in England with a BA (Hons).

The Company also announces that it has launched a Private Placement financing of up to 2,000,000 units ("Units") of the Company priced at C$0.05 per unit for total gross proceeds of up to C$100,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise, to acquire one common share at an exercise price of C$0.10 for one year after closing.

Each warrant will include the following warrant accelerations provisions. In the event that the Company receives conditional approval for a listing event on a public stock exchange (the "Listing Event"), the Warrants' expiration date will accelerate to the date 30-days subsequent to the news release announcing the Listing Event, provided that the news release announcing the Listing Event is published before the date that is 30 days prior to the warrants' expiry date.

The Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Certain insiders intend to participate in the private placement. The proceeds will be used for working capital purposes.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the potential listing of the company on a stock exchange, and other associated matters. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, that the outcome of exploration results may not be as currently expected, that the listing on a stock exchange may not happen on a timely basis, or at all. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release.

