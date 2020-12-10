ABB announced today that Carolina Granat is to succeed Sylvia Hill as Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective January 1, 2021.

Granat currently serves as ABB's Global Head of People Development, prior to which she was globally responsible for Human Resources at Sandvik's Machining Solutions business area. She also served as Human Resources manager for the Nordic region at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Granat holds a Master's degree in Human Resources Management from Karlstad University, Karlstad.

"Carolina brings a wealth of experience in change management, talent development, operational efficiency, recruitment, with a proven ability to lead a global HR function in a decentralized organization. She will play a key role in the transformation of ABB and its HR activities, as well as creating a diverse and passionate global team," said CEO Björn Rosengren. "We wish Carolina success in her new role, thank Sylvia for her long-standing commitment to ABB and wish her the best in her future endeavors."

As of January 1, 2021, the Executive Committee will comprise: Björn Rosengren, Chief Executive Officer; Timo Ihamuotila, Chief Financial Officer; Tarak Mehta, President Electrification; Peter Terwiesch, President Industrial Automation; Morten Wierod, President Motion; Sami Atiya, President Robotics Discrete Automation; Maria Varsellona, General Counsel Company Secretary; Theodor Swedjemark, Chief Communications Officer; and Carolina Granat, Chief Human Resources Officer.

