The breadth of IQE's technology portfolio and ability to serve compound semiconductor chip customers in the US and Asia puts it in a good position to benefit from rising demand for compound semiconductor applications for 5G and connected devices. Infrastructure roll-out appears relatively unaffected so far by the coronavirus pandemic. Global handset shipments are expected to pick up in 2021, potentially stimulated by new 'must-have' AR apps enabled by 5G connectivity and world-facing time-of-flight (ToF) devices, supporting a trebling of PBT in FY21.

