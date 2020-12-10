Regulatory News:

Alchimie (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI) (Paris:ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, is announcing today its indicative financial calendar for fiscal year 2020/2021.

Events Date 2020 Annual sales January 27, 2021 2020 Annual results April 27, 2021 Annual General Assembly June 8, 2021 2021 H1 Sales July 20, 2021 2021 Half-year results October 19, 2021

About Alchimie

Alchimie is an OTT platform that distributes 55 thematic affinity channels by subscription. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 60,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises and Zed). Alchimie partners with talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Unbeaten, Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Télé Star, Army Stories, Grand Air, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, etc.) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 technology, marketing, digital and editorial experts and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

For more information: www.alchimie.com

The press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005862/en/

Contacts:

Alchimie

Stéphane Taillefer

CFO

investors@alchimie.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean/Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98