Agreement lays groundwork for bp pulse to be the exclusive UK provider and operator of FreeWire's Boost Charger

Innovative battery-integrated charger enables the rapid deployment of ultra-fast EV charging without relying on grid upgrades

bp pulse, one of the UK's leading providers of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and FreeWire Technologies, a technology leader in EV charging and power solutions, have signed an exclusive MOU for bp pulse to deploy FreeWire's Boost Charger in its operations across the UK.

The agreement is the basis for a significant step forward for bp pulse's capabilities in the UK as FreeWire's technology enables faster and more widespread charger deployment thanks to the battery-integrated charging technology, removing the need for every ultra-fast charger installation to have a high power grid connection.

The initial agreement between the two companies, which if finalized could be valued at more than $50 million, will help bp pulse to meet its goal of operating 700 or more ultra-fast public chargers by 2025. The Boost Charger is an integrated solution that provides premium ultra-fast charging without requiring costly and time-intensive grid upgrades.

"At bp pulse we're committed to delivering fast, convenient and seamless charging to our customers. FreeWire's Boost Charger can be an exciting addition to our EV charging solutions, allowing us to expand our network faster, and in more locations than previously possible," said Ross Mabon, Chief Operating Officer of bp pulse

"In creating a truly nationwide ultra-fast charging network, this technology will help us to provide coverage in areas where securing new, larger grid connections would make installing such infrastructure more challenging. We're delighted to have made this initial agreement and look forward to progressing to a full contract."

The UK has set a target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and the government has announced recently that it will be ending the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2030, driving increased EV adoption.

"We're thrilled to be working with and supporting bp pulse in its ambitious plans to deploy widespread ultra-fast charging infrastructure across the UK," said FreeWire CEO Arcady Sosinov. "As a leader in the UK charging market, bp pulse is keenly aware of grid limitations and the challenges of delivering ultra-fast charging in certain locations.

"This agreement is a strong recognition of the benefits of battery-integrated charging technology and its ability to accelerate an all-electric future.

Most new pure electric cars on sale in the UK have a maximum charging speed of 100kW or higher, so the demand for ultra-fast charging is increasing. Ultra-fast charging speeds such as those offered by the Boost Charger can allow vehicles that can accept such charging speeds to reach the same level of charge in half the time or less than a typical 50kW rapid charger.

FreeWire's Boost Charger connects to existing low-voltage grid connections while enabling ultra-fast charging using an integrated 160 kWh lithium-ion battery. This technological innovation can virtually eliminate the costs associated with grid upgrades and reduces ongoing costs by reducing standing charges for electricity supply at the site.

The Boost Charger only requires a relatively modest grid connection, similar to a typical household supply, to trickle charge the battery and provide an additional power boost while charging, if required.

EV charging can place significant demands on the grid, especially on a local level and certain locations can't be easily upgraded to high power connections. The flexibility of the Boost Charger solution means that significantly more locations will be able to benefit from ultra-fast charging.

About FreeWire Technologies, Inc.

FreeWire's turnkey power solutions deliver energy whenever and wherever it's needed for reliable electrification beyond the grid. With scalable clean power that moves to meet demand, FreeWire customers can tackle new applications and deploy new business models without the complexity of upgrading traditional energy infrastructure.

About bp pulse

bp pulse (formerly bp Chargemaster) is one of the UK's leading providers of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and operates the largest electric vehicle charging network in the UK. Founded in 2008, the company provides a comprehensive, flexible and practical range of electric vehicle charging solutions. bp pulse has supplied over 60,000 public, workplace and home charging units, and is now rolling out 150kW ultra-rapid chargers on bp retail sites.

