

European markets ended mostly lower on Thursday, as investors continued to make cautious moves due to uncertainty over a Brexit deal and anxiety about a fiscal stimulus in the U.S.



Although the rollout of coronavirus vaccine in the U.K. continued to aid sentiment, spikes in new cases in the U.S. and several other countries across the world prompted investors to stay cautious.



The markets also digested the monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank and the post-decision comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde.



The bank increased the size of asset purchases under it pandemic emergency purchase programme, or PEPP, by EUR 500 billion to a total of EUR 1,850 billion. The purchase horizon was extended to at least the end of March 2022 from March 2021.



The ECB President unveiled the latest ECB Staff macroeconomic projections that foresee annual real GDP growth at -7.3% this year, 3.9% in 2021, 4.2% in 2022 and 2.1% in 2023.



The bank expects GDP to decline by 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and to rebound only marginally in the first quarter of 2021.



On the Brexit front, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have reportedly agreed to extend the talks until Sunday, after talks on Wednesday ended with no breakthrough for a trade deal.



The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.44%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 moved up 0.54% and France's CAC 40 edged up 0.05%, while Germany's DAX and Switzerland's SMI both ended lower by 0.33%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden ended weak.



Portugal, Russia and Turkey closed higher, while Iceland and Norway ended flat.



In the UK market, Ocado Group shares plunged more than 7% despite the online supermarket lifting its full-year profit forecast.



Persimmon slid 6.4% an Barratt Developments ended lower by 5.1%. Lloyds Banking Group, Taylor Wimpey, Natwest, Kingfisher, Just Eat Takeaway, DCC, Barclays Group, Aviva, M&G and Melrose lost 2 to 4.2%.



On the other hand, BP, Smith, Royal Dutch Shell, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, BHP Group, Evraz, Rio Tinto, Morrison Supermarkets, B&M, Antofagasta and Admiral Group gained 2 to 4.5%.



In Germany, Lufthansa, BMW, Infineon Technologies, Deutsche Bank, Daimler and Volkswagen lost 2 to 2.8%.



Thyssenkrupp shares gained more than 4.5% and Vonovia ended 1.7% up. BASF, Adidas and Deutsche Wohnen gained nearly 1% each.



In the French market, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Veolia, Vivendi, Accor, STMicroElectronics, Engie and Bouygues declined sharply, while Technip and Total gained more than 3.5% and 2%, respectively.



The European Central Bank today left interest rates and the forward guidance on the same unchanged. Policymakers will continue to monitor developments in the exchange rate, and they stand ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, the bank reiterated.



The ECB unleashed a lew of stimulus for the euro area economy, the main measures being an increase in the provision for asset purchases under its pandemic emergency scheme and more favorable condition for targeted loans to banks to boost lending to the real economy.



'Overall, the incoming data and our staff projections suggest a more pronounced near-term impact of the pandemic on the economy and a more protracted weakness in inflation than previously envisaged,' Lagarde said.



The UK economy expanded for the sixth straight month in October but the pace of growth moderated as expected, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. Gross domestic product climbed 0.4% month-on-month, slower than the 1.1% growth seen in September.



The UK housing market showed solid trend in sales, demand and prices in November but the pace of growth slowed from October, survey results from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, or RICS, showed.



House prices continued to reveal a significant degree of upward pressure with the latest balance coming in at 66% at the national level. Nonetheless, this was marginally below the 67% seen in October.



Data from the statistical office Insee showed industrial output in France climbed 1.6% month-on-month in October, the same rate of increase as seen in September. This was the sixth consecutive rise in production and faster than the economists' forecast of 0.4%.



At the same time, manufacturing output growth eased to 0.5% from 2.3% a month ago, the data showed.



