Lassen Law: COVID-19 Skyrockets Denied Life Insurance Claims; Life Insurance Attorney Christian Lassen Explains What You Can Do

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / As cases of COVID-19-related deaths continue to rise, the number of denied life insurance claims related to the pandemic also appears to be keeping pace. From California to New York, Florida to Alaska, many people are finding that the insurance companies they and their families have paid for peace of mind are leaving them holding the bill--and in some cases even delivering false information regarding state appeal laws.

While the pandemic -and related health issues that can cause a more severe reaction after contracting Coronavirus- has created an unprecedented strain on the insurance industry, many individuals are being sent denial letters, effectively claiming in some cases that state insurance law prohibits the ability to appeal a claim denial. Typically, this claim is patently false, according to life insurance attorney Christian Lassen of Lassen Law, and consumers should always consult a qualified life insurance attorney before accepting this as fact.

"Some companies are brazenly claiming that COVID-19 was not a known risk that they insured. Most are denying the policies based on a misrepresentation regarding health history on the underlying applications. For example, they may find a minor emergency room visit and say that wasn't disclosed on the application. Our firm sends out a 200-page legal brief which bypasses the claims adjuster and goes straight to the in-house legal department, and all our claims are approved", Christian explains. Should one forget to include a minor Emergency Room trip or visit to the local Urgent Care on their application, this could result in claim denial.

However, not everything is as it seems- and there is hope.

The life insurance attorneys at lassenlaw.com are helping to bring clarity to the often misleading information surrounding COVID-related life insurance claim denials. They help thousands combat denied life insurance claims and are willing to work around the clock to make sure claimants get the care and coverage you deserve. Well-versed within a variety of disciplines, the life insurance attorneys at Lassen Law are ready, willing, and able to stand up on your behalf.

Utilizing a tried-and-tested method involving over 200 pages of legal documents, Christian Lassen and his associates cut out the claims adjustor taking the claim straight to the in-house legal department- thus helping to get claims approved quickly.

No longer do you have to worry about braving the storms of paperwork and red tape on your own, or fielding false claims indicating no appeal is possible. As trusted members of the local community and consummate professionals in their field of expertise, personal life insurance attorneys are prepared to get you the help you need in these trying times.

In a time of mixed information, confusing rhetoric, and changing legislation; it's never been more important to seek expert legal advice regarding your denied life insurance claim.

