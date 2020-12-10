Enzolytics, Inc. Files Provisional Patent for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC or the "Company") today announced the filing of a provisional patent with the U.S. Patent Office on December 9, 2020 for a treatment of Multiple Sclerosis developed by Harry Zhabilov, titled NUCLEAR PROTEINS ISOLATED FROM MAMALIAN SPINAL CORD (SCNP) IMMUNE FACTOR, Ser. No. 62/123341. The Company received confirmation of filing from the U.S. Patent Office today.

The patent covers pharmaceutical compositions developed by the inventor Harry Zhabilov, CSO of the Company, which are suitable for the treatment of several disorders including certain immune disorders, congenital defects involving primary T cell deficiency, viral infections, HIV and immunosuppression following cancer treatment. The new proprietary technology will be developed by ENZC in combination with its ongoing development of monoclonal antibodies against both HIV and the CoronaVirus in our recently established laboratory facility at Texas A & M University's Institute for Preclinical Studies.

"We believe that with this new technology and our new facilities, the Company will continue to unlock opportunities to expand the use of our existing technologies and develop new therapeutic products as well", explained Harry Zhabilov, CSO of the Company.

Charles Cotropia, CEO stated, "The management team at ENZC is focused on the development of its proprietary technologies and this is a continuation of what is expected to be an expanding pipeline of products for treating serious illnesses."

About Enzolytics, Inc;

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Enzolytics is committed to creating drugs for the better health of mankind. Enzolytics is a 49% shareholder of IMMB BG.

Enzolytics' flagship compound ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1) is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), which studies have shown is effective in the treatment of HIV/AIDS. IPF is the active drug substance of ITV-1 and is a purified extract of porcine pepsin. ITV-1 has been shown to modulate the immune system.

About BioClonetics Immunotherapeutics, Inc.

BioClonetics Immunotherapeutics, Inc. is a Dallas Texas biotech company with proprietary technology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases including HIV, rabies, influenza A, influenza B, tetanus, and diphtheria. Its proprietary methodology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies may be used to produce therapeutics treatments for named infectious diseases including the Coronavirus.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. (f/k/a Eco Petroleum Solutions, Inc. / Immunotech Laboratories, Inc.) from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. IPF is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of IPF in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of IPF in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

