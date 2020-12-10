

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a negative note on Thursday as the mood remained cautious amid continued uncertainty over Brexit deal and U.S. stimulus negotiations.



Worries about continued increase in coronavirus cases weighed on sentiment. However, positive updates on coronavirus vaccine front helped limit market's downside.



The benchmark SMI, which stayed positive for a long time after opening on a steady note, ended down 34.06 points or 0.33% at 10,395.96, around 20 points off the session's low of 10,375.95.



UBS Group and Credit Suisse slid 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. LafargeHolcim declined 2%, while SGS and Swatch Group lost 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively.



Sika gained 0.7% and Zurich Insurance Group advanced 0.55%. Pharma stocks Novartis and Roche Holding ended flat.



In the Mid Price Index, AMS plunged 5.8%, Dufry ended 3.7% down and Temenos Group shed 2.5%. Tecan Group, BB Biotech and Clariant lost 1.4 to 1.6%, while Julius Baer and VAT Group both ended lower by about 1%.



Among the gainers, PSP Swiss Property gained more than 2.5%, Swiss Prime Site and Georg Fischer both closed higher by 2.1%, and Lindt & Sp Ps advanced 1.25%.



In coronavirus updates, new cases rose by 5041 on Wednesday, much higher than the 7-day average of about 4006.



The number of new infections has 'stagnated at a very high level' and is a worrying situation, according to Health Minister Alain Berset. The federal government is reportedly planning new national measures.



In order to curb the spread of the virus, the Federal Council is planning a raft of new national measures due to start at the weekend. These include plans to ban all public events apart from church services and legislative meetings and further limit private gatherings after December 12.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

