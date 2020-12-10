Media release

Gurit Financial Calendar 2021

Zurich, Switzerland, December 10, 2020 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) has published its financial calendar for the fiscal year 2021 today.

Preliminary and unaudited 2020 net sales results will be communicated on January 29, 2021 after 5:40 p.m. CET by means of a media release.

Gurit will report its 2020 full-year results on March 2, 2021 by issuing a media release at 07:00 a.m. CET. The Annual Report 2020 will be available on Gurit's website at www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports. Management will also discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on March 2, 2021 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be accessible as a webcast via the following link: www.gurit.com/Investors/Webcasts

The 2021 ordinary general meeting of shareholders is scheduled to take place on April 14, 2021, at 4:30 p.m.CET at the Seedamm Plaza hotel, Seedammstrasse 3, 8808 Pfäffikon SZ, Switzerland. Related information will be published online at www.gurit.com/Investors/AGM

First Quarter 2021 net sales results will be communicated on April 14, 2021, after 5:40 p.m. CET by means of a media release.

Gurit will report its 2021 half-year results on August 17, 2021 by issuing a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET. At the same time Gurit will publish its first half-year 2021 report online at www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports. Management will discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on August 17, 2021 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be accessible as a webcast.

A Capital Markets Day will be organised within a few weeks after the publication of the half-year results, at a date and venue yet to be confirmed.

Third Quarter and nine-months 2021 net sales results will be communicated on October 15, 2021 by means of a media release.

Financial calendar 2021 January 29 Preliminary and unaudited 2020 net sales results March 2 2020 full-year results media release

& analysts / media conference April 14 AGM and net sales results Q1 2021 August 17 2021 half-year results media conference Date to be confirmed: Capital Markets Day October 15 Q3 and nine-months 2021 net sales results

About Gurit:

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises, structural core materials, fibre reinforced prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives, resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, aerospace, marine, rail and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Indonesia, India, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

www.gurit.com

Gurit Group Communications

Thomas Nauer

Phone: +41 44 316 15 50

E-mail. thomas.nauer (at) gurit.com

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time ofpublication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.