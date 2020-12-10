Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2020) - Airtest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC: AATGF) ("Airtest" or the "Company") President George Graham is pleased to report that the financing announced October 9, 2020, has now been fully subscribed. Proceeds of $500,000 will be used for inventory, increased marketing and general working capital.

The Company had significant interest in the financing and chose to limit the financing to $500,000 to limit share dilution. With this additional capital the Company should be able to pursue a more aggressive sales strategy.

George Graham said, "While the pandemic has deferred some sales, as installations were impacted by lockdowns, the advent of multiple vaccines should see a gradual return to normal and the Company anticipates that sales will accelerate."

About Airtest Technologies Inc. is a Green-Tech company specializing in sensors that allow commercial buildings to measure CO2 and manage ventilation, thereby reducing heating and cooling costs. Airtest has developed wireless sensors that change the economic paradigm for building owners resulting in tremendous energy and financial savings with rapid payback. AirTest offers its products to building owners, contractors and energy service companies targeting the buildings market. AirTest also provides energy cost reduction solutions to building equipment and controls manufacturers who incorporate AirTest sensor components in their products.

