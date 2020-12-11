EGF Theramed Health Corp. Announces $500,040 Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP. (CSE:TMED)(OTCQB:EVAHF)(FRA:AUHP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") financing of up to 4,167,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of $500,040. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of twelve (12) months from the closing of the Offering. The Company may pay a finder's fee to one or more arm's length parties who introduce the Company to subscribers, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The funds will be used for the development of the business, potential acquisitions and working capital purposes. Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

