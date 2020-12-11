



TOKYO, Dec 11, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) has teased the first image of the highly anticipated next-generation OUTLANDER. The vehicle will debut first in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico in February 2021, and follow soon-after in other international markets.Developed under the ideal of the Japanese term "I-Fu-Do-Do", which means authentic and majestic, the all-new OUTLANDER demonstrates strength and quality from the inside out. The exterior design is refined, with a powerful and proud front end with new generation Dynamic Shield design concept. The complete transformation from dimensions to exterior styling previews the design direction for the future MITSUBISHI MOTORS' models."The OUTLANDER is an iconic SUV for the company, so when we developed the next generation model, we took inspirations from our rich SUV heritage to realize a bold and confident styling with a solid stance that excites our customers," said Seiji Watanabe, Division General Manager of Design (Head of Design), MMC. "The all-new OUTLANDER is the first model epitomizing the new generation of Mitsubishi design and the frontrunner of our design strategy."The all-new OUTLANDER launch will be livestreamed in February 2021; more information on the launch will be made available after the new year.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.