Webinar Explains How Indians Can Become Global Citizens Through Citizenship by Investment in St Kitts and Nevis

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10th, The Economic Times by Times of India and CS Global Partners came together to host Dr the Hon. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, and Les Khan, the CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Unit in a webinar. The speakers discussed global citizenship, the Federation's standing as the Platinum Standard in the economic immigration industry and the contribution of Indians in St Kitts and Nevis.

Micha Emmett, the CEO of CS Global Partners, explained that despite the ongoing pandemic, St Kitts and Nevis's CBI Programme encourages global citizenship. She commented that Citizenship by Investment is a tool to become "a citizen of the world because an alternative citizenship gives access to new frontiers, increased financially and technically, is seen as an insurance policy."

To help listeners understand the country's high standing in the immigration realm, the Prime Minister shared the government's prioritisation of economic stability and democracy, strong property rights, its highly mobile passport, and the nation's adherence to national and international laws. "Those […] interested in coming to a country where they can live at peace with strong liberties, with the ability to pursue their dreams, St Kitts and Nevis is the ideal place," he said.

Lastly, Les Khan praised the country's ongoing diplomacy with India. "[Indians] have found a welcoming place and are contributing in a constructive way to nation-building, so we are open, and we will be most comfortable in having them come and be part of our economic landscape," he said.

Relations between India and St Kitts and Nevis date back to the mid-19th century when both countries were British colonies. Not only are Indians the third largest ethnic group on the islands, but the countries conduct regular trades of goods like pharmaceuticals, garments and jewellery. Many foreign nationals of Indian origin are also enrolled as students at the Windsor University School of Medicine in St Kitts.

St Kitts and Nevis remains a top choice for foreign investors seeking second citizenship. It has unrivalled experience and efficient processing, ultimately offering international economic and educational opportunities, social benefits and visa-free and visa-on-arrival access to nearly 160 destinations.

