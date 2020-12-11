Expedia Offers Workers with Wanderlust Two-Week Trips for £20.20 in "Work from Here" Campaign

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Expedia announces it's giving your "work from home" status quo a promotion, by offering weary workers an exclusive number of luxury trips for just £20.20 as part of its "Work from Here" campaign. Inspired by the newfound flexibility to work remotely and with wanderlust at an all-time high, Expedia is offering remote workers the chance to upgrade their home office set-up to dreamy new locations.

There are six special "Work From Here" trips for the taking at the price of just £20.20 in total. The sale will go live at 20:20 (08:20pm) on 14thDecember 2020 on workfromhere.expedia.com. Workers who snag the £20.20 "Work From Here" deals will receive a two-week stay for two at an Expedia VIP Access property in the U.K, across various dates in April 2021. The six two-week trips will give workers the opportunity for a video conference upgrade showing off luxury backdrops of The Bishopstrow Hotel in Wiltshire, The Langham, London and No. 38 The Park, Cheltenham.

Expedia launches the "Work from Here" campaign to help break down barriers for planning workcations, after looking into the attitudes of remote workers within the U.K. The survey uncovered the desires and perceived benefits of working from a new location, with the top findings below.

The current outlook:

There are currently more than half (53%) of Brits working from home 100% of the time. Most (55%) wish they could work from a new location or a holiday spot for a few weeks to get a change of scenery.

Currently, 58% of workers don't believe their employer would be unsupportive of a remote working trip, but there are still barriers to travelling. The top three factors for not booking a work getaway were concerns about travelling advisories (44%), money/finances (41%) and home office set-up worries (30%).

Improved relationships:

Showing the pressure of juggling work and home, 4 in 10 parents would be willing to leave their family at home for a week or two to work remotely in a new location. Almost half (46%) of parents even said a workcation would improve their relationship with their children.

Similarly, 42% of those polled with a partner stated that a "Work From Here" trip would improve their relationship with a significant other.

Destination daydreaming:

The top 'Work From Here' location would be the countryside for Brits, followed by the beach, a lake and the mountains.

A quiet and relaxing setting would be most important feature for 62% of those surveyed. Other popular choices include luxury lodging (37%), more space (36%) and remoteness (29%).

Nisreene Atassi, Senior Director, Communications, at Expedia comments: "The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a shift in how many workers complete their daily '9-5'. Working at home for an extended period has compounded the desire to explore new places and take in fresh scenery. We want to inspire workers to think differently about their workspace when we can all travel freely again, in order to enhance productivity but also general wellbeing. Built on the wanderer mindset of today's remote working professionals, the 'Work From Here' campaign celebrates the freedom to discover new places whilst working, which is good news for not only employees but also employers."

To purchase the £20.20 deals or help with planning your own trip, Expedia has launched the Work From Here portal, sharing tips from Expedia local travel experts and bloggers Hand Luggage Only.

Notes to Editor

Expedia's Work From Here report was conducted by OnePoll between 5th - 12thNovember 2020 surveying 2,000 adults from the UK who do or can work from home.

Traveller wellbeing is our priority. Expedia understands how the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect travelers everywhere, as well as the importance of abiding by government restrictions and practicing social distancing. Travellers can visit the Expedia COVID-19 travel resource page for information to make informed travel decisions.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Extremely limited offer, while supplies last - only six (6) bookings are available at this rate. Offer is only available at the three (3) participating hotels (two (2) bookings per property). Offer is valid for either of the stated travel periods, April 1 through April 15, 2021 or April 16 through April 30, 2021, based on double occupancy and includes taxes and fees. All room types may not be included in the offer. Offer is subject to availability and may be discontinued without notice. Hotel-specific conditions may apply and are notified prior to booking. Expedia's usual booking terms and conditions apply: https://www.expedia.com/lp/lg-legal . Promoter: Expedia, Inc., 1111 Expedia Group Way W., Seattle, WA 98119 USA

If you are unable to travel during the stated travel periods due to government restrictions related to the Coronavirus pandemic, Expedia will assist in rescheduling the trip.

Note: working from a location different from your normal work location could result in personal tax responsibilities or responsibilities for your employer. Please consult a tax advisor and your employer with any question.

