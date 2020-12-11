

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Highlands Ranch, Colorado-based Vivos Therapeutics is scheduled to go public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'VVOS' on December 11, 2020.



Vivos Therapeutics, founded in 2007, is a revenue-stage medical technology company developing devices for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB), including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).



The company has offered to sell 3.5 million shares of common stock in the offering at $6 per share, and the underwriters have an option for 45 days to buy up to 525 thousand additional shares. The company expects gross proceeds from the offering to be $21 million.



Underwriters of the IPO:



Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, National Securities Corp.



Revenue Stream:



The company's primary source of revenue is the Vivos System, which represents the first non-surgical, non-invasive and cost-effective solution that normally does not require lifetime use or intervention for people who suffer from mild-to-moderate OSA.



Dentists, medical doctors and other healthcare providers are taught about the many ways the Vivos System can help their patients. The company's program to train dentists and offer them other value-added services is called the Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program.



Financial Numbers:



For the nine month ended September 30, 2020, the company's net loss narrowed to $5.81 million from $8.13 million in the prior year. Revenue for the period rose to $9.76 million from $8.34 million a year earlier.



