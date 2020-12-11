

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.25 billion, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $0.82 billion, or $1.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $2.87 billion or $6.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $6.47 billion from $5.78 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.87 Bln. vs. $2.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.35 vs. $5.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.25 -Revenue (Q4): $6.47 Bln vs. $5.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.6 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BROADCOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de