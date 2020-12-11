

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee has recommended the emergency use of Pfizer Inc. and German biotech firm BioNTech SE's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine. If authorized, it would be the first COVID-19 vaccine available in the U.S.



The companies' COVID-19 vaccine has already received a temporary authorization for emergency use in the U.K., marking the first authorization in the world for a Covid vaccine.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccines and related biological products advisory committee on Thursday voted 17 to 4 in favor of the FDA granting Emergency Use Authorization for the companies' COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2. There is one member of the committee whose vote is not included in vote decision, Pfizer said in a statement.



The positive vote was based on totality of scientific evidence presented by the companies, including data from the Phase 3 clinical study, which demonstrated a vaccine efficacy rate of 95%.



The FDA is not required to follow the recommendation of the advisory committee but often does.



The FDA is expected to make a decision on emergency use authorization in the coming days.



