

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.17 billion, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $0.84 billion, or $1.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $43.21 billion from $37.04 billion last year.



Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.17 Bln. vs. $0.84 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.62 vs. $1.90 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $43.21 Bln vs. $37.04 Bln last year.



