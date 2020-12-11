

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Innate Pharma SA (IPHA) said the company will return the US and EU commercialization rights of Lumoxiti to AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN). The company licensed the rights to AstraZeneca's Lumoxiti for certain patients with relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia in October 2018.



'We've determined that there is low strategic value for us in maintaining Lumoxiti in our portfolio due to lower than anticipated product sales, further compounded by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This has led us to make the decision to re-prioritize our investments in our R&D portfolio,' said Mondher Mahjoubi, CEO of Innate Pharma.



