

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) has launched Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test as an aid in the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infections, in markets accepting the CE Mark. Roche has also filed for Emergency Use Authorisation from the U.S. FDA.



The Elecsys SARS-CoV-2 Antigen immunoassay runs on all cobas e immunochemistry analysers which allow for these test to be run alongside other COVID-19 infectious diseases diagnostic markers available from Roche, which run on the cobas e systems.



Roche said the company will be able to ramp up to a double-digit million number of tests per month, by early 2021.



