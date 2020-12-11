IMEPILT AS (the 'Company') has entered into discussions with certain third parties about financing its capital needs via a private placement approach which would not involve an immediate admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North. The Company thanks the many hundreds of investors who invested their time to become more familiar with the investment case and subsequently placed subscription orders. Management's unwavering belief in the value of a Nasdaq First North admission to trading remains intact. Subscription monies reserved will be released as per standard procedures by the relevant account operators. Contact Information Sten-Aleks Pihlak (aka Almondi Esco, www.almondiesco.com) CEO, Founder and the Management Board member almondi@imepilt.com 684 2214 (for general enquiries) www.imepilt.com IMEPILT STUDIOS is a Nordic cross-media studio that develops and produces world-class original creative properties offering bundled branded entertainment for the global audience. Following the compass of loveboldprogress, IMEPILT creates, scales and monetizes highly engaging family-friendly entertainment with a strong message and positive impact. IMPORTANT INFORMATION A public offering of shares with the total consideration of the offer up to EUR 2.5 million is exempted from publication of a prospectus in Estonia. Public offering will be carried out only in Estonia. There is no public offering in any jurisdiction where such offering or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification of the laws of such jurisdiction. IMEPILT has not registered and does not intend to register the Offering nor the Offer Shares in the United States of America and does not intend to carry out a public offering in the United States of America. The information here is meant to be purely informative and should not be considered an investment recommendation or investment advice. Prospective investors should seek their own independent investment advice before making any investment decision and should consider the appropriateness of any advice. All marketing and media material has been prepared to provide summary to prospective investors, and to establish only a preliminary level of interest in the public offering.