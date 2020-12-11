Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205 the ''Company''), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, announced today that trading of its ordinary shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris ("Euronext Paris") will be temporarily halted, at the Company's request, from the opening of the market at 9:00 AM CET. This trading halt takes place in the context of the initial public offering of the Company on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, in order to allow for the confirmation of allocations to investors and for the commencement of trading of the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

This suspension will be effective until a new communication is released by the Company. Trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris is expected to resume today, December 11, 2020, at approximately 4:00 pm (CET), which is the earliest time ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (10:00 am (EST)) under the ticker symbol "NBTX".

About NANOBIOTIX

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in designing pioneering, physical-based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

Nanobiotix's novel, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Nanobiotix's Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). Its headquarters are in Paris, France. Nanobiotix has a subsidiary, Curadigm, located in France and the United States, as well as a US affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in France, Spain and Germany.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the universal registration document of Nanobiotix registered with the AMF under number R.20-010 on May 12, 2020 and in its amendment filed with the AMF under number D.20-0339-A01 on November 20, 2020 (copies of which are available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of ordinary shares or ADSs of Nanobiotix in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The distribution of this document may, in certain jurisdictions, be restricted by local legislations. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such potential local restrictions.

A French listing prospectus comprising (i) the 2019 universal registration document filed with the AMF under number R.20-010 on May 12, 2020, as completed by a first amendment to such universal registration document filed with the AMF under number D.0339-A01 on November 20, 2020 and a second amendment to such universal registration document, which will be filed with the AMF on December 11, 2020, and (ii) a Securities Note (Note d'opération), including a summary of the prospectus, will be submitted to the approval by the AMF and will be published on the AMF's website at www.amf-france.org. Following the filing of the second amendment to the universal registration document with the AMF, copies of Company's 2019 universal registration document, as amended, will be available free of charge at the Company's head office located at 60 rue de Wattignies, 75012 Paris.

European Economic Area

In relation to each Member State of the European Economic Area (each, a ''Member State'') no offer to the public of ordinary shares and ADSs may be made in that Member State other than:

to any legal entity which is a ''qualified investor'' as defined in the Prospectus Regulation;

to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons (other than a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation); or

in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation,

provided that no such offer of ordinary shares and ADSs shall require us or any Underwriter to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation and each person who initially acquires any shares or to whom any offer is made will be deemed to have represented, acknowledged and agreed to and with each of the Underwriters and the Company that it is a ''qualified investor'' as defined in the Prospectus Regulation.

For the purposes of this provision, the expression an ''offer to the public'' in relation to any ordinary shares and ADSs in any Member State means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and any ordinary shares and ADSs to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase any ordinary shares and ADSs, and the expression ''Prospectus Regulation'' means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended).

France

The ADSs and the ordinary shares have not been and will not be offered or sold to the public in the Republic of France, and no offering of this prospectus or any marketing materials relating to the ADSs and the ordinary shares may be made available or distributed in any way that would constitute, directly or indirectly, an offer to the public in the Republic of France (except for public offerings defined in Article L.411-2 1° of the French Code monétaire et financier).

The ordinary shares in the form of ADSs may only be offered or sold in France pursuant to article L. 411-2 1° of the French Code monétaire et financier to qualified investors (as such term is defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) n° 2017/1129 dated 14 June 2017, as amended) acting for their own account, and in accordance with articles L. 411-1, L. 411-2 and D. 411-2 to D.411-4, D.744-1 and D. 754-1 and D. 764-1 of the French Code monétaire et financier.

This announcement is not an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210006188/en/

Contacts:

Nanobiotix

Communications Department

Brandon Owens

VP, Communications

+1 (617) 852-4835

contact@nanobiotix.com

Investor Relations Department

Ricky Bhajun

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 79 97 29 99

investors@nanobiotix.com

Media Relations

France Ulysse Communication

Pierre-Louis Germain

+ 33 (0)6 64 79 97 51

plgermain@ulysse-communication.com

US Porter Novelli

Scott Stachowiak

+1 (212) 601 8000

Scott.stachowiak@porternovelli.com