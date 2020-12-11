Anzeige
Freitag, 11.12.2020
Gesetzlicher Schutz und reißender Absatz!? Neues Allzeithoch auf diese Meldung?
PR Newswire
11.12.2020 | 08:04
All Star Minerals Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, December 10

All Star Minerals Plc

("All Star Minerals" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

Further to the announcement of 2 December 2020, the Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Graham Mascall as non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company with immediate effect.

Save as set out below, no further information regarding Mr Graham Edward Mascall is required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2 of the AQSE Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

Mr Graham Edward Mascall (aged 74) does not hold any shares or options in the Company.

There are no further details required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2. of the AQSE Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

Ian Harebottle, Interim CEO, said: "As previously indicated, it is a pleasure to have Graham on the Board as we embark on a new journey for All Star Minerals. I have no doubt of the value Graham brings, with a number of exciting opportunities having already been presented to the Company, and for which further updates will be provided to the market in due course."

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014, and has been arranged for release by Ian Harebottle, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Enquiries:

All Star Minerals Plc

Ian Harebottle

Interim CEO

Via Cairn Financial

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray

020 7213 0880

© 2020 PR Newswire
