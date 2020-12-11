Anzeige
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2020
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Positive Resolution on Legacy Debt Claim

Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces Positive Resolution on Legacy Debt Claim

Guernsey, 11 December 2020 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (the "Company" or "Eurocastle") is pleased to announce the positive resolution of a claim relating to its legacy debt business. Given the uncertainty ascribed to the outcome of the claim, the Company did not attribute any value in its accounts other than reserving for its share of the associated costs. The Company estimates that its share of the agreed settlement after expenses is approximately €2.2 million which is expected to be received prior to 31 December 2020. Taking into account costs previously reserved for, the estimated net positive impact to Eurocastle's Adjusted Net Asset Value is €2.3 million, or €1.22 per share.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For investment portfolio information, please refer to the Company's most recent Financial Report, which is available on the Company's website).

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.

.


