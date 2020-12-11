

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is slated to release Germany's final consumer prices for November. According to preliminary estimate, the consumer price index fell 0.3 percent year-on-year following declines of 0.2 percent each in both September and October.



The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While the currency held steady against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 126.51 against the yen, 1.2160 against the greenback, 1.0770 against the franc and 0.9127 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



