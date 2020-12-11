Polygon France is strengthening its TCS business with the acquisition of AAS

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon has signed an agreement to acquire Armor Air Services ("AAS") in France. The acquisition will strengthen Polygon France in the temporary climate solution area.

"We continue to focus on our target markets. I'm thrilled to welcome a new member to our family. The acquisition of AAS is another step on a successful growth journey for Polygon France," says Axel Gränitz President & CEO of Polygon Group.

AAS is a temporary climate solution business and was founded in 2006. The company is based in Rennes, Brittany, where Polygon France also is present.

"Over the previous couple of years we have made a few selective acquisitions to further strengthen the organisation in France. This acquisition will add technical skills within temporary climate solutions, especially within construction and will enable us to reinforce our national TCS team with technical skills and technical drying," says Julien Meyniel, Country President Polygon France.

"I'm really looking forward to become part of the Polygon group and the opportunity to contributing to an even stronger and more structured TCS offering for the benefit our customers," says Bruno Galland, owner of AAS.

