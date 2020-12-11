Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Gesetzlicher Schutz und reißender Absatz!? Neues Allzeithoch auf diese Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.12.2020 | 08:28
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polygon France is strengthening its TCS business with the acquisition of AAS

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon has signed an agreement to acquire Armor Air Services ("AAS") in France. The acquisition will strengthen Polygon France in the temporary climate solution area.

"We continue to focus on our target markets. I'm thrilled to welcome a new member to our family. The acquisition of AAS is another step on a successful growth journey for Polygon France," says Axel Gränitz President & CEO of Polygon Group.

AAS is a temporary climate solution business and was founded in 2006. The company is based in Rennes, Brittany, where Polygon France also is present.

"Over the previous couple of years we have made a few selective acquisitions to further strengthen the organisation in France. This acquisition will add technical skills within temporary climate solutions, especially within construction and will enable us to reinforce our national TCS team with technical skills and technical drying," says Julien Meyniel, Country President Polygon France.

"I'm really looking forward to become part of the Polygon group and the opportunity to contributing to an even stronger and more structured TCS offering for the benefit our customers," says Bruno Galland, owner of AAS.

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygon/r/polygon-france-is-strengthening-its-tcs-business-with-the-acquisition-of-aas,c3252982

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5752/3252982/1347145.pdf

Release

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.