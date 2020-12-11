DJ Genel Energy PLC: Resumption of override payments

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Resumption of override payments 11-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 11 December 2020 Genel Energy plc Resumption of override payments Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') has received notice from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') that override payments, whereby Genel receives 4.5% of monthly Tawke gross field revenues, will resume with the January 2021 invoice, to be paid in February 2021. Assuming the prevailing oil price, this translates into over $5 million of additional cash proceeds on a monthly basis. This is consistent with the communication received from the KRG as announced on 17 April, which stated that the override payments would be suspended for at least nine months, and also that in a scenario where the oil price recovers to c.$50/bbl, a review of the situation would take place immediately in respect of the outstanding receivable. In line with this communication, the KRG has now also submitted a reconciliation model for repayment of the receivable relating to amounts owed for invoices for oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020 and the suspended override from March to December 2020. We will work through this submission and update the market when appropriate, as further discussions with the KRG take place. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona This announcement includes inside information. Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 89496 EQS News ID: 1154499 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=1154499&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

