Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Atox Bio announces FDA acceptance of New Drug Application 11-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Arix Bioscience plc Atox Bio announces FDA acceptance of New Drug Application ? Necrotizing soft tissue infection (NSTI) is a rare, life-threatening disease that involves significant necrosis and tissue destruction coupled with systemic organ failure ? Reltecimod marketing authorisation by the FDA would provide physicians with the first therapy to treat suspected organ dysfunction or failure in patients with NSTI ? FDA sets PDUFA date for 30 September 2021 LONDON, 11 December 2020: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX) a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, notes that its portfolio company Atox Bio, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for reltecimod. The proposed indication is for the treatment of suspected organ dysfunction or failure in patients with NSTI in conjunction with surgical debridement, antibiotic therapy, and supportive care. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date set by the FDA, which is the goal date for a decision on the NDA, is 30 September 2021. Jonathan Tobin, Managing Director at Arix and Board Director at Atox Bio, commented: "The NDA acceptance marks an important step forward in Atox Bio's development of reltecimod for patients with NSTI, a devastating and potentially fatal disease for which there is no approved treatment." The announcement can be accessed on Atox Bio's website at https://www.atoxbio.com/news/ [1] and full text of the announcement from Atox Bio is contained below. [ENDS] Enquiries For more information on Arix, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)20 7290 1072 charlotte@arixbioscience.com Optimum Strategic Communications Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir, Manel Mateus +44 (0)20 3922 1906 optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com [2] Atox Bio Announces FDA Acceptance to File the NDA for Reltecimod to Treat Suspected Organ Dysfunction or Failure in Patients with Necrotizing Soft Tissue Infection("Flesh-Eating Disease") - PDUFA Date of September 30, 2021 - - NDA Filed Under FDA Accelerated Approval Program - ? Necrotizing soft tissue infection (NSTI) is a rare, life-threatening disease that involves significant necrosis and tissue destruction coupled with systemic organ failure ? If approved, reltecimod would be the first therapy to treat suspected organ dysfunction or failure in patients with NSTI Durham, NC and Ness Ziona, Israel - December 10, 2020 - Atox Bio [3] today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted to file the New Drug Application (NDA) for reltecimod with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of September 30, 2021. The proposed indication is for the treatment of suspected organ dysfunction or failure in patients >=12 years of age with NSTI, in conjunction with surgical debridement, antibiotic therapy, and supportive care. If approved, reltecimod could advance the standard of care for patients with NSTI by providing a novel treatment option for these patients. "The FDA's decision to file the NDA for reltecimod marks another important step forward for Atox Bio in potentially bringing this innovative therapy to patients with NSTI," said Dan Teleman, CEO of Atox Bio. "The development of reltecimod reinforces Atox Bio's expertise in immunotherapy, our deep understanding of unmet needs in the critical care setting, and commitment to improving clinical outcomes for patients affected by this rare, life-threatening disease." Based on discussions with FDA, Atox Bio submitted an NDA under the Accelerated Approval Program. The Company believes reltecimod meets Accelerated Approval criteria as it treats a serious condition, provides meaningful therapeutic benefit over existing treatments, and demonstrates an effect on an intermediate clinical endpoint; resolution of organ dysfunction, that is reasonably likely to predict the clinical benefit of improved long-term survival. Results from the ACCUTE study were previously announced here [4]. About Reltecimod Reltecimod is a small synthetic peptide that is host-oriented and pathogen-agnostic. With its novel mechanism of action, reltecimod leads to resolution of organ dysfunction or failure by attenuating the dysregulated immune response frequently seen in patients with NSTI. It binds to the dimer interface of CD28 expressed on T-cells, thereby modulating the acute inflammation that leads to systemic organ failure. By acting on this early step in the host immune response, reltecimod avoids the ongoing concerns about bacterial resistance and is active independent of the pathogen type. FDA granted reltecimod Fast Track status and orphan drug designation for NSTI. The European Commission granted orphan designation for reltecimod in the treatment of NSTI. About Necrotizing Soft Tissue Infections (NSTI) NSTI, commonly referred to as "flesh-eating disease" or "flesh-eating bacteria" is a rare, life-threatening disease that can travel quickly from the infection site and requires frequent, rapid surgical intervention to remove dead and infected tissue to stop further progression and the need for amputation. By their nature, these surgeries often leave patients significantly disfigured. In more serious cases, acute inflammation that results from the infection leads to systemic organ dysfunction in the heart, lungs and/or kidneys. Even with the best current standard of care that includes surgical debridement, broad spectrum antibiotics, and supportive intensive care, multi-organ failure frequently occurs. Mortality rates are significant in both the short- and intermediate-term, and patients who do survive often face long and expensive hospital and rehabilitation center stays. Hospital discharge data indicate there are approximately 30,000 cases of NSTI in the US each year, with a similar number in Europe. There are currently no therapies specifically approved for NSTI. About ACCUTE ACCUTE (AB103 Clinical Composite endpoint StUdy in Necrotizing Soft Tissue infEctions) was a Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled study that enrolled 290 patients across sites in the US and France. It evaluated the safety and efficacy of a single dose of intravenous reltecimod 0.5mg/kg versus placebo (0.9% saline) administered in conjunction with surgical debridement (removal of damaged skin, subcutaneous tissue, fascia, and sometimes muscle), antibiotic therapy, and supportive care in patients >=12 years of age with NSTI. The trial also assessed hospital discharge status and impact on healthcare resource utilization. About Atox Bio Atox Bio is a late stage clinical company that develops immunotherapies for critically ill patients. The ACCUTE study was funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under Contract No. HHSO100201400013C. Major investors in the company include SR One, OrbiMed, Lundbeckfonden Ventures, Arix Bioscience plc and Adams Street Partners. The Company was established by Prof. Raymond Kaempfer and Dr. Gila Arad from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Yissum. Please visit www.AtoxBio.com [3] for more information.

December 11, 2020

