

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway plc (BWY.L) issued a trading update for the 17-week period from 1 August 2020 to 29 November 2020. The Group said there is strong underlying demand for new homes, with a 6% increase in the reservation rate to 210 per week. The Group reported that forward sales position is substantial, with an order book comprising 6,186 homes and a value of 1.77 billion pounds. Bellway now expects housing completions for the full year to 31 July 2021 to increase by around 25%.



The Board is recommending a final dividend of 50.0 pence per share in respect of the year ended 31 July 2020 and expects to increase future dividend payments, commensurate with the recovery in earnings.



