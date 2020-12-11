Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-12-11 08:36 CET -- The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November 25, 2020 to approve IMEPILT AS application and to admit its shares to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the conditions which were subscribed in the decision are met. On December 11, 2020 IMEPILT AS announced about the cancellation of Offering. According to the announcement the conditions are not met at this point and trading of IMEPILT AS shares will not start on the date announced before. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.