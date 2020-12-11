Stockholm, December 11, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Annehem Fastigheter AB's shares (short name ANNE B) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Real estate sector. Annehem Fastigheter is the 71st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Annehem Fastigheter is a growth-driven property company specialising in commercial, community service and residential properties in the Nordic growth regions of Stockholm, Skåne, Gothenburg, Helsinki and Oslo.The property portfolio in Annehem Fastigheter consists of 22 investment properties with a value of SEK 3,281 million and a lettable area of 184 thousand sqm. The executive management team consist of CEO Jörgen Lundgren, CFO Jan Egenäs and Head of Group accounting Adela Colakovic. "A listing of Annehem Fastigheter is the first important step on our growth journey", said Jörgen Lundgren, CEO of Annehem Fastigheter AB. "We look forward to act as an independent company and continue Annehem Fastigheter's development with modern, sustainable and flexible properties in growth areas." "We are happy to welcome Annehem Fastigheter to the Main Market as they make an important contribution to our real estate sector," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "The end of 2020 has been better than we anticipated earlier this year given global circumstances, and it's with great joy that can call Annehem Fastigheter a part of the Nasdaq family. We look forward to see them develop and grow as they are now continuing their journey as a listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com