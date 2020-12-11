

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German consumer prices declined for the third straight month in November, final data from Destatis showed Friday.



Consumer prices fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in November, following declines of 0.2 percent each in both September and October. The rate came in line with the estimate published on November 30.



The last time an inflation rate as low as this was observed was in January 2015. The major reason for the latest negative rates was caused by the temporary value added tax reduction implemented in July 2020.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.8 percent in November, as initially estimated, after a 0.2 percent drop in October.



According to the Bundesbank's latest projections, the inflation rate in 2020 will go down significantly to 0.4 percent. Prices are expected to rise by 1.8 percent next year despite the still subdued underlying trend.



Largely due to a 7.7 percent fall in energy product prices, goods prices were down 1.8 percent in November, Destatis said. Excluding energy, inflation was 0.6 percent in November.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, which is meant for EU comparison, declined 0.7 percent year-on-year in November versus a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month. The annual rate matched preliminary estimate.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP decreased 1 percent, in line with provisional estimate.



