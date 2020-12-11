DJ Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI (ROVI): All good things come in threes

Edison Investment Research Limited Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI (ROVI): All good things come in threes 11-Dec-2020 / 08:00 GMT/BST London, UK, 11 December 2020 Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI (ROVI): All good things come in threes Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI's (ROVI's) recent capital markets day (CMD) highlighted the strong positioning of its three key franchises. Combined unit sales of Becat and Hibor have now overtaken incumbent Clexane sales, establishing ROVI as a leader in low molecular weight heparins (LMWHs). The US DORIA (risperidone ISM) NDA has been filed for schizophrenia. Near-term inflection points include DORIA EU approval and launch (2021e). The COVID-19 opportunity has led to a significant rally in the shares, since Moderna reported primary efficacy data on its COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273). ROVI has signed a deal to provide finished mRNA-1273 vaccine for supply ex US; this is a strong validation of its prefilled syringe fill and finish capabilities. We value ROVI at €1.86bn. Our revised valuation is €1.86bn or €33.2 per share (€1.57bn previously). We include Letrozole ISM in breast cancer for the first time and bring forward our Becat peak sales timeframe by two years to 2024. ISM products (DORIA and Letrozole) contribute 31% to our valuation. Our valuation does not include the specific impact of the Moderna deal, but we have increased our near-term growth rates for the toll manufacturing business to reflect the higher value strategy for this business. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Dr Susie Jana, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Dr John Priestner, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [5] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [6] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [7] YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/EdisonITV/videos [8] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1154264 11-Dec-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=613230ee3b1a4abeece225607305160f&application_id=1154264&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=1154264&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=1154264&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=1154264&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=1154264&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=1154264&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=1154264&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=503a664bab9a3c1e597c376ef91e0298&application_id=1154264&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2020 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)