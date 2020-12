DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Thin Film Electronics (THIN): Energising innovation

Edison Investment Research Limited: Thin Film Electronics (THIN): Energising innovation 11-Dec-2020 / 08:00 GMT/BST London, UK, 11 December 2020 Thin Film Electronics (THIN): Energising innovation In January 2020, Thinfilm announced that it was pivoting its proven printed technology and roll-to-roll (R2R) production facility from NFC tags to the development of solid-state lithium micro-batteries. It is targeting markets where the high energy density, flexible form factor, enhanced cycling and improved safety features offered by its innovative technology should be able to command a premium compared with conventional batteries. Thinfilm is initially targeting the medical wearables, hearables, connected sensor and sport and fitness wearables markets. Our scenario analysis calculates that a 5-10% share of these markets represents annual revenues of $165-220m and EBITDA of $95.5-134m.

