Fidelity China Special Situations (FCSS) aims to deliver long-term capital growth from a portfolio of stocks listed mainly in China and Chinese companies listed abroad. Manager Dale Nicholls focuses on consumer-led sectors, which have the greatest exposure to China's growth prospects and he sees many great investment opportunities, especially among lesser-known, smaller-cap stocks and unlisted companies. Nicholls believes these businesses are driving innovation and change but are often undervalued. FCSS has delivered significant outright returns and outperformance of its MSCI China benchmark and the UK market since the fund's inception in 2010.

