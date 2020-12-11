SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of photovoltaic (PV) and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on December 14th, 2020 at 11:20 am PST / 2:20 pm EST. SVP Finance of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Chris Wang, and COO of Phoenix Motorcars Tarek Helou will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let's see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform. Investors please register here: ve.mysequire.com/

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of photovoltaic (PV) and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors. The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third-party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Phoenix Motorcars

Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in developing medium-duty electric vehicles for commercial markets with a primary focus on class 3 & 4 vehicles. Phoenix Motorcars strives to provide fleets with clean transportation and renewable energy through advanced technology solutions and remains committed to excellence in electric vehicle innovation. Phoenix Motorcars offers a range of vehicle configurations, including shuttle buses, utility trucks, service trucks, flatbed trucks, walk-in vans, cargo trucks and school buses. For more information, please visit www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

