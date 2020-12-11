In the challenging environment created by COVID-19, H121 results were resilient and we have increased our full-year FY21 forecast. Sector positioning, asset management and robust rent collection all contributed to performance. Portfolio returns were well ahead of the MSCI UK Quarterly Property Index and NAV total return was positive, underpinning the first steps in restoring the level of DPS towards pre-COVID-19 levels.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...