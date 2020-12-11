

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride Plc (MCB.L) announced the appointment of Mark Strickland as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board, from 4th January 2021. He was until recently Finance Director at The AA plc.



The company noted that Clive Jennings, currently Interim Chief Financial Officer will continue in his current role until 4th January and then will complete handover activities through the remainder of January.



Chris Smith, CEO of McBride plc, said: 'I look forward to welcoming Mark to the Group, his extensive experience in operational and financial management will be invaluable as we take the Group forward under our new Compass strategy.'



